Reck on the Road: Salvation Army Toy Depot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is hard for many to make ends meet around the holidays. Many will make the tough choice of paying bills over toys, clothing and food at Christmas. But thanks to The Salvation Army of Hampton Roads, thousands of kids will be happy on Christmas morning.

Today is the final day of distribution at the Salvation Army Toy Depot in Virginia Beach. It marks the end of months of hard work, donations and generosity by so many people here in Hampton Roads.

We take a trip to the Toy Depot in this week’s holiday edition of Reck on the Road.