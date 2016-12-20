Police seek persons of interest in Diamonds Express robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for help to identify several persons of interest in connection to a robbery at the Diamonds Express gas station.

Police said around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 6, two suspects robbed the convenience store at gunpoint.

Detectives believe the persons of interest in this case have information about lottery tickets that were taken during the Diamonds Express robbery.

If you recognize these people or have any information about the robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Diamonds Express Robbery – Persons Of Interest View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Portsmouth police) (Photo: Portsmouth police) (Photo: Portsmouth police) (Photo: Portsmouth police) (Photo: Portsmouth police) (Photo: Portsmouth police) (Photo: Portsmouth police) (Photo: Portsmouth police) (Photo: Portsmouth police)

