CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Plans for a new power plant along the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake are moving forward.

City council gave the Gilmerton Energy Center the go-ahead Tuesday, voting 9-0 to rezone land on South Military Highway.

The plant would use three gas turbines and one steam turbine to support the Commonwealth’s electricity supply.

The rezoning approval means Matex Virginia Power can begin construction.