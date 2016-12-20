Phoebus HS honors Boo Williams and James Daniel

HAMPTON (WAVY) — Phoebus High School honored two of its most heralded sons on Tuesday night. The school retired the jersey numbers of AAU guru Boo Williams and Howard University star James Daniel. The basketball court at Phoebus was also named in honor of Boo Williams.

In 2008, Williams helped open the Boo Williams Sportsplex, now he has his name on another court, one that he played on while a student at Phoebus in the 1970’s.

“I grew up in Phoebus,” Williams said. “I still say I grew up in Phoebus and raised in Phoebus. It feels really good to come back to the community and to give the young kids somebody to look up to in the community.”

James Daniel is in the area because Howard plays at Old Dominion on Thursday and he brought along the entire team for his jersey retirement. Last season, Daniel led the NCAA in scoring, but he’s been hobbled with an injury this season.

“Getting my jersey retired with all the great basketball and all the great guys in the area and just to be mentioned among that group is a honor,” Daniel said. “It just means a lot to me.”