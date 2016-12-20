Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man died Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle in Hampton.

At 7:51 p.m., emergency crews were called to West Mercury Boulevard at the Interstate 64 east off ramp for an accident. Police got to the scene and found a man laying in the roadway.

The man was identified Wednesday as 57-year-old Robert Hamilton, of Hampton. Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a dark-colored Chevrolet SUV was heading eastbound on the I-64 east off ramp onto Mercury when the pedestrian was hit.

The driver stayed at the scene. He was not injured.

The police division’s crash reconstruction team is investigating the accident.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.