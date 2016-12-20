Old Dominion balances work and play in the Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WAVY) — It’s not all fun and games when your playing in a bowl game. The Old Dominion football team began their Bahamas Bowl experience last night, enjoying a moonlit dinner with their football foes from Eastern Michigan. Players from both teams roamed the vast Atlantis Resort well past midnight, but were up bright and early this morning for their first practice session of the week.

“It was great. We went for 90 minutes, we went hard, everything was fast,” coach Bobby Wilder said. “It was constant movement, I broke the practice up into four segments–we need to get acclimated to the 80 degrees and the 75 percent humidity, and we accomplished that this morning.”

Today, the Monarchs concentrated on their defense, which has had a breakthrough season after several years of struggling.

“We’re trying to be a championship team, and that loss to Western Kentucky really opened our eyes,” senior defensive Rashaad Coward said. “No one is safe in this league. No slacking in practice, no joking around in practice. It’s time to work. We can play around any other time, but when it’s time to work, we gotta work.”

“Our guys have been around the system now for a couple of years,” defensive coordinator Rich Nagy said. “They understand the ins-and-outs of its a little bit better.”

“We call came together and said we are going to do our job,” linebacker Anthony Wilson said. “Everybody focus on their 1/11th and then our defense just completely changed.

Between now and Friday’s game, there is still to work to be done, but there’s also time for the players to enjoy themselves at world class resort.

We have a practice two days before the game, that’s a no-sweat practice, it’s all about mental preps,” Wilder said. “Then the day before the game we will do 2-minute drill, we’ll do chaotic end of half, end of game situations, special teams. The focus in the morning will remain on football and in the afternoon it will be all about them having the time of their life.”

