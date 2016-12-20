Norfolk police seek suspect in robbery at Airport Quick Mart

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the man who robbed the Airport Quick Mart Sunday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the convenience store, located at 2504 E. Little Creek Road, for a robbery that had just happened. Police spoke with employees, who said a man entered the store, implied he had a weapon and demanded money.

The employees handed over cash and the man ran from the store.

There were no injuries reported.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his early 30s, wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, and black jeans.

If you have any information about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.