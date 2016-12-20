Suspect caught after man shot and killed in southeast Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead following a shooting overnight in Newport News.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on 31st Street at the intersection of West Avenue.

Officers responded to the area and found a 51-year-old man who had been shot. Medics took him to a local hospital, where he died.

Police identified the victim as Eduardo Hernandez Amezcua.

Police have taken the suspect into custody but are not releasing his identity at this time. The suspect’s charges are 1st Degree Murder, Burglary with Intent to Commit Murder, Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

A source within the department tells 10 On Your Side the suspect may have entered Amezcua’s apartment through a back window. The window appeared broken Tuesday morning.