Judge denies name removal request in Jamycheal Mitchell case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who wants her name dropped from the $60 million Jamycheal Mitchell wrongful death lawsuit against the Hampton Roads Regional Jail may not get her wish.

A federal magistrate judge recommends the court deny Gail Hart’s request.

Hart is the former Eastern State Hospital worker who placed Mitchell’s transfer paperwork in a bottom drawer instead of processing his move from jail to the hospital.

Hart is one of nearly 50 defendants named in the lawsuit. She and 21 others recently asked a judge to have their names removed from the suit.

Hart’s attorney now has two weeks to file any objections. A district judge will make the final decision.

Mitchell, 24, died of starvation at the jail on Aug. 19, 2015. He was awaiting a transfer to Eastern State Hospital at the time.