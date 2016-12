PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Vinny Fabbrizi from Andrea’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant in Chesapeake made his Hampton Roads Show debut and knocked it out of the park! Vinny made a delicious and hearty Seafood Risotto.

Andrea’s Pizzeria & Italian Ristorante

Chesapeake

AndreasChesapeake.com

(757) 482-4600

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Andrea’s Pizzeria & Italian Ristorante.