HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two accidents on either side of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel shut down all lanes of Interstate 64 Monday evening.

Virginia State Police dispatch said the eastbound crash happened inside the tunnel around 3:50 p.m. and involved several vehicles and a Navy bus.

The eastbound lanes have since reopened.

Final: I-64 EB at the HRBT cleared. All lanes open. Detour removed. 4 mile back-up. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) December 20, 2016

Another accident shut down I-64 west at the HRBT around 4:48 p.m. All lanes were closed, but opened back up around 5:02 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.