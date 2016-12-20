Man seriously hurt in shooting on Horton Circle in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday evening.

At about 7:40 p.m., officers were called to the 6400 block of Horton Circle for a gunshot victim. Police got on scene and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives haven’t released any information about possible suspects yet. Police are still investigating.

