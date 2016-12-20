Gas leak prompts evacuation at Chesapeake school

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A gas leak at Southwestern Elementary School prompted an evacuation Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the school, located at 4410 Airline Boulevard, at 7:52 a.m., after someone smelled natural gas in the cafeteria. Crews got on scene at 7:58 a.m.

As firefighters investigated, students and staff were moved from the cafeteria to other parts of the school until the leak could be found and secured.

Fire officials say it appears the odor was due to a small leak coming from a cooking appliance. The leak was secured and maintenance personnel arrived to make repairs.

Six staff members were evaluated by medics after they reported not feeling well. All but one of the staff complaining of illness refused a trip to the hospital.

There were no other reports of illness or injuries.