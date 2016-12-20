Cracking Down on Drunk Driving

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The holidays are a time of celebration, but if you are not careful, that celebrating can land you in jail.

Kurt Erickson, president and CEO of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program, along with Virginia State Police Senior Trooper M.S. Walden came to The Hampton Roads Show to talk about Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce Campaign aimed at preventing drunk driving, especially during the holidays.

2016 Checkpoint Strikeforce

Through New Year’s Day

CheckpointStrikeforce.net

(703) 893-0461

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Washington Regional Alcohol Program.