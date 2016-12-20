Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office donates to family displaced by fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan is helping a Chesapeake family get back on their feet after they were displaced from their home by a fire.

On Sunday, the Crouse family’s home on Waters Road went up in flames. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, but smoke damaged the rest of the home, leaving the family displaced just a week before Christmas.

In hopes of making the holidays a bit brighter, Sheriff O’Sullivan and the rest of the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office presented the Crouse family with a donation.