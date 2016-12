CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking to identify a woman who shoplifted over $200 worth of merchandise from a department store in Chesapeake.

Police say the woman stole from a store in the 1400 block of Greenbrier Parkway on Friday, Dec. 9.

If you can help police identify this woman, call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.