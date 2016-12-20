26 arrested in Dare County narcotics ’round up’; 2 wanted

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Dare County say 26 people were arrested in mid-December as a part of a narcotics task force round up.

Dare County Narcotics Task Force made the arrests between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17.

The 26 who were arrested were facing active warrants on charges that ranged from felony drug possession to misdemeanor charges.

The people arrested were identified as:

Amanda Jo Wells, 30, of Wanchese, North Carolina

Charge: Felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance.

Well was released on a $15,000 secured bond.

John Wilson Tillett Jr., 40, of Manteo, North Carolina

Charges: Two felony counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine and two felony counts of maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance.

Tillet was released on a $40,000 secured bond.

George Little White Jr., 45, of Manteo, North Carolina

Charges: Felony possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance

White is being held in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.

Danielle Corinne Hardy, 31, of Manteo, North Carolina

Charge: Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Hardy is being held in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.

Cierra Marie Scarborough, 25, of Manns Harbor, North Carolina

Charge: Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance

Scarborough was released on a $15,000 secured bond.

Steven Antron Burton, 30, of Manteo, North Carolina

Charges: Misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

Burton is being held in lieu a $27,500 secured bond for these and other unrelated charges.

Dylan Styles Sage, 24, of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

Charge: Felony possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Sage is being held in lieu of a $65,000 secured bond for this charge and other, unrelated charges.

Jessica Ann Martin, 24, of Grandy, North Carolina

Charges: Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana controlled substance and felony maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for controlled substance

Martin was released on a $1,500 secured bond.

Tyrique Lazara Wise, 31, Nags Head, North Carolina

Charge: Felony possession of cocaine

Wise was released on an $8,000 secured bond.

Dianna Jane Dickinson, 27, of Manteo, North Carolina

Charges: Felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine and felony maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance

Dickinson is being held in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.

Michelle Victoria Bravo, 19, of Manteo, North Carolina

Charges: Felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine and felony maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance

Bravo is being held in lieu of an $80,000 secured bond.

Richard Taylor Thompson III, 24, Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

Charge: Felony maintaining vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance

Thompson was released on a $2,500 secured bond.

Molly Ann Gibbs, 26, Wanchese, North Carolina

Charge: Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Gibbs was released on a $3,000 secured bond.

Avery Miles Skattie, 35, Wanchese, North Carolina

Charge: Felony sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance

Skattie was released on a $15,000 secured bond.

Richard Keith Vacha, 36, Avon, North Carolina

Charges: Felony possession schedule III controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Vacha was released on a $2,500 secured bond.

Nathan Mitch Williams, 32, Avon, North Carolina

Charges: Felony possession schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Williams was released on a $3,000 secured bond.

Samuel Lavelle Jenkins, 30, Manteo, North Carolina

Charge: Felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance

Jenkins is being held in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.

Heather Marie Tatem, 24, Grandy, North Carolina

Charge: Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Tatem was released on a $1,000 secured bond.

Cortland Ormond Dugger, 50, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

Charges: Felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Dugger was released on an $11,500 secured bond.

Anna Theresa Frana, 24, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

Charges: Two counts of felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine pwisd cocaine and two counts of felony maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling

Frana is being held in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.

Thomas Herbert Evans III, 47, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

Charges: Felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana and felony maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance

Evans was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.

Christian Patrick Williams, 22, Southern Shores, North Carolina

Charge: Felony conspire to sell/deliver cocaine

Williams was released on a $2,500 secured bond.

Rebecca Jayne Banks, 22, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

Charge: Felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine and marijuana

Banks was released on a $5,000 secured bond.

Donovan Tyrell Cummings, 21, Moyock, North Carolina

Charge: Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Cummings is being held in lieu of a $14,000 secured bond.

Katlin Amanda Leppert, 25, Grandy, North Carolina

Charge: Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Leppert is being held in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.

Christian Gabriel Moore, 23, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

Charge: Felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Moore is being held in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.

The Dare County Narcotics Task Force is still searching for the following two people:

Clifton Diondre Daniels, 26, of Greenville, North Carolina, has outstanding warrants for felony maintaining vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance.

Dion Tyree Daniels, 43, of Manteo, North Carolina, has outstanding warrants for felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

