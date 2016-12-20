26 arrested in Dare County narcotics ’round up’; 2 wanted

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Dare County say 26 people were arrested in mid-December as a part of a narcotics task force round up.
Dare County Narcotics Task Force made the arrests between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17.
The 26 who were arrested were facing active warrants on charges that ranged from felony drug possession to misdemeanor charges.
The people arrested were identified as:
- Amanda Jo Wells, 30, of Wanchese, North Carolina
Charge: Felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance.
Well was released on a $15,000 secured bond.
- John Wilson Tillett Jr., 40, of Manteo, North Carolina
Charges: Two felony counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine and two felony counts of maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance.
Tillet was released on a $40,000 secured bond.
- George Little White Jr., 45, of Manteo, North Carolina
Charges: Felony possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance
White is being held in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
- Danielle Corinne Hardy, 31, of Manteo, North Carolina
Charge: Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Hardy is being held in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
- Cierra Marie Scarborough, 25, of Manns Harbor, North Carolina
Charge: Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance
Scarborough was released on a $15,000 secured bond.
- Steven Antron Burton, 30, of Manteo, North Carolina
Charges: Misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
Burton is being held in lieu a $27,500 secured bond for these and other unrelated charges.
- Dylan Styles Sage, 24, of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina
Charge: Felony possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
Sage is being held in lieu of a $65,000 secured bond for this charge and other, unrelated charges.
- Jessica Ann Martin, 24, of Grandy, North Carolina
Charges: Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana controlled substance and felony maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for controlled substance
Martin was released on a $1,500 secured bond.
- Tyrique Lazara Wise, 31, Nags Head, North Carolina
Charge: Felony possession of cocaine
Wise was released on an $8,000 secured bond.
- Dianna Jane Dickinson, 27, of Manteo, North Carolina
Charges: Felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine and felony maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance
Dickinson is being held in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
- Michelle Victoria Bravo, 19, of Manteo, North Carolina
Charges: Felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine and felony maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance
Bravo is being held in lieu of an $80,000 secured bond.
- Richard Taylor Thompson III, 24, Kitty Hawk, North Carolina
Charge: Felony maintaining vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance
Thompson was released on a $2,500 secured bond.
- Molly Ann Gibbs, 26, Wanchese, North Carolina
Charge: Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Gibbs was released on a $3,000 secured bond.
- Avery Miles Skattie, 35, Wanchese, North Carolina
Charge: Felony sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance
Skattie was released on a $15,000 secured bond.
- Richard Keith Vacha, 36, Avon, North Carolina
Charges: Felony possession schedule III controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Vacha was released on a $2,500 secured bond.
- Nathan Mitch Williams, 32, Avon, North Carolina
Charges: Felony possession schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Williams was released on a $3,000 secured bond.
- Samuel Lavelle Jenkins, 30, Manteo, North Carolina
Charge: Felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance
Jenkins is being held in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
- Heather Marie Tatem, 24, Grandy, North Carolina
Charge: Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Tatem was released on a $1,000 secured bond.
- Cortland Ormond Dugger, 50, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
Charges: Felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Dugger was released on an $11,500 secured bond.
- Anna Theresa Frana, 24, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
Charges: Two counts of felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine pwisd cocaine and two counts of felony maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling
Frana is being held in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
- Thomas Herbert Evans III, 47, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
Charges: Felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana and felony maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance
Evans was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.
- Christian Patrick Williams, 22, Southern Shores, North Carolina
Charge: Felony conspire to sell/deliver cocaine
Williams was released on a $2,500 secured bond.
- Rebecca Jayne Banks, 22, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
Charge: Felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine and marijuana
Banks was released on a $5,000 secured bond.
- Donovan Tyrell Cummings, 21, Moyock, North Carolina
Charge: Misdemeanor possession of marijuana
Cummings is being held in lieu of a $14,000 secured bond.
- Katlin Amanda Leppert, 25, Grandy, North Carolina
Charge: Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Leppert is being held in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
- Christian Gabriel Moore, 23, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
Charge: Felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine
Moore is being held in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
The Dare County Narcotics Task Force is still searching for the following two people:
Clifton Diondre Daniels, 26, of Greenville, North Carolina, has outstanding warrants for felony maintaining vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance.
Dion Tyree Daniels, 43, of Manteo, North Carolina, has outstanding warrants for felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine.